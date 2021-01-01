About this product
Full-Spectrum CBD Tincture / 1600mg CBD ( 30 ml )
This high-quality CBD oil is made from pure full-spectrum CBD natural grown and harvested on our farm in Oregon.
It contains a full range of cannabinoids, including small amounts of THC, and offers heightened effects when taken orally.
About this brand
OH SAPIENS INC - THE PUREST CBD EXPERT
BRINGING THE PUREST CBD FROM THE FARM TO YOU
OH Sapiens is an Oregon-based CBD producer and distributor committed to sustainable, All-Natural growing practices, while supporting and working with small, locally owned and operated companies.
Backed by high care hemp farmers and essential oil connoisseurs, OH Sapiens is dedicated to creating the purest & all-natural broad and full-spectrum CBD on the market, whether your CBD product of choice is an oil tincture or ointment.
Grown and harvested on our farm in Ontario, Oregon without any harmful pesticides, you can trust that your CBD is 100% clean and safe, and is of a quality you won’t experience anywhere else.
