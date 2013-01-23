Jane Doe Live Resin 1g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
Jane Doe effects
Reported by real people like you
8 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
75% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
62% of people report feeling euphoric
Tingly
50% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
50% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
37% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
12% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
87% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
62% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
50% of people say it helps with stress
