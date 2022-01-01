Oki CBD Oil tincture ENHANCED (40mg CBD per serving) Broad-Spectrum Hemp Extract with CBD. All of our products are tested for quality, purity and safety at a third-party accredited laboratory and packaged at our state-of the-art cGMP certified facility.

Oki health supplements are a powerful way to help you remain calm, centered and ready for the day ahead.

1oz/30ml bottle. 30 servings per bottle.