Candy Cream is a heavily indica dominant hybrid (90% indica/10% sativa) strain created through crossing the deliciously potent Blue Black X Maple Leaf Indica X White Rhino strains. This powerhouse combination brings on the power with a heavy THC level that bottoms out at around 24% and a super high CBD level that hits well over 5% on average. With its high potency and strong medicinal nature, Candy Cream is recommended for experienced users who need a little extra oomph behind their medicine. The Candy Cream high comes on slowly, lifting your spirits first before dropping you into a warming slightly numb body high. As your body settles deeper and deeper into relaxation, your mind will start to settle and fade into a state of calm. With these feelings of peace comes a slightly sleepy effect that can leave some users dozing off if they're not careful. Thanks to these sedative effects and its high potency, Candy Cream is recommended for treating a wide variety of conditions including insomnia, depression, anxiety or stress, and chronic pain. This bud has an insanely delicious flavor that is said to be like a sweet caramel chew, with touches of sugar and vanilla. The smell is just as delicious, although it does have a touch of earthiness to it. Candy Cream buds have dense heavy dark olive green nugs with long thin purple hairs, a coating of tiny white crystal trichomes, and a super sticky coating of resin.