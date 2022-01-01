With the push of a button, let the good times roll. This Clementine sativa oil supplies a cosmic experience, opening minds and enhancing the higher senses. This elevated sativa will have your cerebral brain waves dancing as the citrus notes uplift and awaken. All while notes of pine will open space to focus and shed unwanted anxieties. We do not suggest smoking this at night, unless your ready for a real kick-on of an evening.



Old Pal’s oil is extracted using hydrocarbon processes to deliver a clean, consistent and smooth smoke.



Compatible with USB Universal Battery.



Genetics: Tangie and Lemon Skunk

Terpenes: Terpinolene, Ocimene, Caryophyllene

Nose Notes: Fruity, Minty, Peppery