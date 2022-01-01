Old Pal’s Gio carts offer luxury at a low cost for high living. This Strawberry Banana oil blend offers an uplifting, balanced experience. The fruity aromas will help promote a euphoric effect, while the hippie wisdom of the earthier notes will help relax the body. Dance in the dust of the cosmos and let this oil expand your consciousness.



Old Pal’s oil is extracted using state of the art processes to deliver a clean, consistent and smooth smoke.



Only compatible with the G Pen Gio vaporizer battery.