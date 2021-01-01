About this product

The Roll To Roll bag from Old Pal has got you set with a convenient 5 grams of pre-ground, quality cannabis and everything you need to roll—like custom Old Pal pure, unbleached hemp rolling papers and crutches—in a resealable pouch. Perfect when you are on the go, but don’t want to be caught without your stash! When you want to feel upbeat, clear-headed, and stoked, grab this bag of Ready to Roll. Old Pal sativa strains are great for daytime routine and activity. This flower is a bright addition to your day. Sharing is encouraged. Weight: .17oz / 5g (approximately 10 .5g joints)