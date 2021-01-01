About this product

The Roll Your Own bag from Old Pal has got you set with a 1/2 ounce of pre-ground quality cannabis and everything you need to roll—like custom Old Pal rolling papers and crutches—in a resealable pouch. When you want to feel upbeat, clear-headed, and stoked. Old Pal sativa strains are great for daytime routine and activity. This flower is a bright addition to your day. Sharing is encouraged. Weight: 1/2 oz.