About this product

Old Skool Remedies™ CBD-FS 300mg. (30ml.) delivers the best blend of our whole hemp plant. Total cannabinoids, naturally occurring antioxidants and neuroprotectants.

Approx. 10 mg hemp extract per 1mL serving | MILD REMEDY, for mind and body stress.



The process begins from Seed To Plant To Product, on our US farms, and ends at our FDA approved production facility. Before any batch leaves our facility, it is 3rd party tested to guarantee it meets our high standards. Each bottle of hemp oil we deliver is packed with the highest quality whole-plant extracts.

Product available In several different strengths. 300mg CBD-FS: MILD REMEDY ($34.99)

600mg CBD-FS: MODERATE REMEDY ($69.99)

900mg CBD-FS: CHRONIC REMEDY ($89.99)

1200mg CBD-FS: SEVERE REMEDY ($119.99)

2500mg CBD-FS: EXTREME REMEDY ($149.99)

5000mg CBD-FS: DEBILITATED REMEDY ($274.99)

Call for more information.(505)866-5165 Shop