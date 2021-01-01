Loading…
Old Skool Remedies

Old Skool Remedies NM Hemp Honey (Variety Pak)

About this product

Hemp Honey Sticks and Jars. Local New Mexico honey. All infused with 10mg. of Full Spectrum CBD-FS. Great for fighting allergies and building immunity.(Natural Flavors). Starting at $3.00 for 10mg Hemp
Honey Stick. Call for more information on higher milligram units. (505)866-5165 Shop
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!