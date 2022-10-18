About this product
We use N-Butane for our extractions due to its unique ability to attain a richer terpene profile compared to other solvents. Using our closed-loop extraction system, we push ice cold butane through frozen cannabis, extracting all the beneficial cannabinoids and terpenes we want, leaving behind the impurities we don't.
