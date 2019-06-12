About this strain
Coming from Oregon CBD, Pineberry is a cross of the famous Ringo’s Gift and Early Resin Berry. This strain takes a good amount of influence from both parents to produce a beneficial hemp strain with quality medicinal benefits. Buds offer sweet, fruit, and pine aromas, while the flavor is heavy on the pine and floral.
Relaxed
100% of people report feeling relaxed
Focused
71% of people report feeling focused
Uplifted
42% of people report feeling uplifted
Dizzy
14% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry mouth
14% of people report feeling dry mouth
Stress
57% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
42% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
28% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
14% | medium
CBD Strength
0% | very low
