ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Ringo's Gift
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Ringo's Gift

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos

Hybrid

4.6 122 reviews

Ringo's Gift

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 7 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 122 reviews

Ringo's Gift

Ringo’s Gift is a high-CBD strain that crosses Harle-Tsu and ACDC. It is named for the late Lawrence Ringo, a cannabis activist and CBD pioneer. Ringo’s Gift comes in several different phenotypes and ratios. The first of which is a “one-for-one” strain, meaning it has an equal ratio of CBD to THC, but Ringo's Gift has seen ratios as steep at 24:1 CBD/THC. This strain has become a favorite in the cannabis clubs of Barcelona, providing a mellow mix of cerebral activity and soothing, full-body relaxation without the “couch lock” effect.

Effects

Show all

99 people reported 735 effects
Relaxed 65%
Uplifted 44%
Happy 42%
Focused 36%
Creative 17%
Pain 42%
Stress 39%
Anxiety 38%
Inflammation 32%
Depression 24%
Dry mouth 14%
Dry eyes 10%
Headache 3%
Anxious 2%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

122

write a review

Find Ringo's Gift nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Ringo's Gift nearby.

Similar strains

search by similar

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Ringo's Gift
User uploaded image of Ringo's Gift
User uploaded image of Ringo's Gift
User uploaded image of Ringo's Gift
User uploaded image of Ringo's Gift

Products with Ringo's Gift

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Ringo's Gift nearby.

Good reads

Show all

10 Cannabis Strains to Aid Digestion After a Big Meal
10 Cannabis Strains to Aid Digestion After a Big Meal
New Strains Alert: Stephen Hawking Kush, Boy Scout Cookies, Southern Lights, Cinderella’s Dream, and More
New Strains Alert: Stephen Hawking Kush, Boy Scout Cookies, Southern Lights, Cinderella’s Dream, and More
The 10 best CBD cannabis strains according to Leafly users
The 10 best CBD cannabis strains according to Leafly users

Most popular in