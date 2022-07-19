Our rosin is pressed from freshly extracted ice wax at the lowest possible temperature and pressure, filtering away any contaminants while creating a flavorful, ultra-refined budder or sap that dabs just like hydrocarbon extracts.Rosin is a solventless oil and is widely sought after by consumers looking for an extract that brings the same flavor and potency of solvent hash oil in a product that is completely chemical free.
