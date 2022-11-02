About this product
Full Spectrum Raw CO2 Oil FECO (Full Extract Cannabis Oil) Combined with Organic MCT Coconut Oil. This Tincture is Alcohol-Free. Best absorbed directly under the tongue, eaten with food/drink, applied topically, or in capsule/suppository.
Acapulco Gold 6:1
741mg Total Cannabinoids per bottle
91.5mg THC & 570.3mg CBD per bottle
Suggested serving size: 1mL (30 servings / bottle)
3.0mg THC & 19.0mg CBD per serving
Shake Well
Activation time: 30 minutes
We mixed Acapulco Gold with Sour Space Candy for this healing CBD:THC blend.
For more information visit www.OMEXTRACTS.com
*Do not operate a vehicle or machinery under the influence of this substance. For use only by adults 21 years of age and older.
About this brand
OM Extracts
Using medical-grade technology and state of the art processing equipment, OM Extracts formulates Mindful Medicine for the people. Our finished refined oil and the hardware we offer are professional, discrete and powerful.
We believe that full-spectrum plant medicine is best, so we do not adulterate our products: we never add extra terpenes, essential oils, propylene glycol or any other substances. We offer pure, clean Mindful Medicine.
Contact OM Extracts info@omextracts.com
Awards:
2016 Oregon Dope Cup – Best Wax 1st Place and 2nd Place
2016 Oregon Dope Industry Awards – Best Processor 1st Place
2015 Oregon Concentrate Challenge – Best PHO 2nd Place
2015 Oregon Dope Cup – Best THC CO2 1st Place , Best CBD CO2 2nd Place
State License(s)
030-10051970949