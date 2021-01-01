About this product

We extract Cannabis at low temperatures with CO2 to preserve the scent, flavor, and effects of the original plant. Each batch contains the plant’s full spectrum of cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids including rare molecules like CBDA, CBC, CBG, Terpinolene, Guaiol, Farnesene, THCV, and more. RAW CO2 FECO is unfiltered, containing naturally occurring Cannabis fats and lipids that aid the body’s absorption and help the experience last longer. Best absorbed under the tongue, with food, drink, topically, in capsule, or suppository.



It's Clean

574 mg Total Cannabinoids

498 mg THC & <LOQ mg CBD

5.7% Terpenes

Top 4: β-Caryophyllene, α-Humulene, α-Bisabolol, Linalool



It’s Clean: It's It (Gelato x Mint Chocolate Chip) mixed with Mr.Clean (Lime Skunk x The Cube). This blend is for connoisseurs and newcomers looking for functional relief. Both varieties bred by Exotic Genetics



Packaged in a 1mL Plastic Syringe with 0.01 Dosage Lines

Suggested serving size: .01mL

(100 servings /container)

Activation time: up to 2 hours



For more information, Test Results, Cannabinoid & Terpene Profiles visit www.OMEXTRACTS.com



Do not operate a vehicle or machinery under the influence of this substance. For use only by adults 21 years of age and older. Keep out of reach of children