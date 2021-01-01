About this product
We extract Cannabis at low temperatures with CO2 to preserve the scent, flavor, and effects of the original plant. Each batch contains the plant’s full spectrum of cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids including rare molecules like CBDA, CBC, CBG, Terpinolene, Guaiol, Farnesene, THCV, and more. RAW CO2 FECO is unfiltered, containing naturally occurring Cannabis fats and lipids that aid the body’s absorption and help the experience last longer. Best absorbed under the tongue, with food, drink, topically, in capsule, or suppository.
It's Clean
574 mg Total Cannabinoids
498 mg THC & <LOQ mg CBD
5.7% Terpenes
Top 4: β-Caryophyllene, α-Humulene, α-Bisabolol, Linalool
It’s Clean: It's It (Gelato x Mint Chocolate Chip) mixed with Mr.Clean (Lime Skunk x The Cube). This blend is for connoisseurs and newcomers looking for functional relief. Both varieties bred by Exotic Genetics
Packaged in a 1mL Plastic Syringe with 0.01 Dosage Lines
Suggested serving size: .01mL
(100 servings /container)
Activation time: up to 2 hours
For more information, Test Results, Cannabinoid & Terpene Profiles visit www.OMEXTRACTS.com
Do not operate a vehicle or machinery under the influence of this substance. For use only by adults 21 years of age and older. Keep out of reach of children
About this strain
Its It
Its It is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Its It - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
THC Strength
16% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
OM Extracts
Using medical-grade technology and state of the art processing equipment, OM Extracts formulates Mindful Medicine for the people. Our finished refined oil and the hardware we offer are professional, discrete and powerful.
We believe that full-spectrum plant medicine is best, so we do not adulterate our products: we never add extra terpenes, essential oils, propylene glycol or any other substances. We offer pure, clean Mindful Medicine.
Contact OM Extracts info@omextracts.com
Awards:
2016 Oregon Dope Cup – Best Wax 1st Place and 2nd Place
2016 Oregon Dope Industry Awards – Best Processor 1st Place
2015 Oregon Concentrate Challenge – Best PHO 2nd Place
2015 Oregon Dope Cup – Best THC CO2 1st Place , Best CBD CO2 2nd Place
