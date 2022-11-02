Full Spectrum Raw CO2 Oil FECO (Full Extract Cannabis Oil) Combined with Organic MCT Coconut Oil. This Tincture is Alcohol-Free. Best absorbed directly under the tongue, eaten with food/drink, applied topically, or in capsule/suppository.



Cosmic Fruit

Grown by Green Source Gardens

717mg Total Cannabinoids per bottle

558.9mg THC & 2.4mg CBD per bottle



Suggested serving size: 1mL (30 servings / bottle)

119.1mg THC & 2.4mg CBD per serving



Shake Well

Activation time: 30 minutes



Cosmic Fruit: Papaya x Purple Extra-Terrestrial Vehicle, bred by GSG. It has a sweet smell of lemons and tropical fruit.



For more information visit www.OMEXTRACTS.com



*Do not operate a vehicle or machinery under the influence of this substance. For use only by adults 21 years of age and older.