Full Spectrum, Strain Specific, Whole Plant, Raw CO2 Oil combined with Organic MCT Coconut Oil. This Tincture is Alcohol Free. It can be absorbed under the tongue, eaten with food/drink, applied topically, or in capsule/suppository. For more information visit www.OMEXTRACTS.com



Durban Poison

468mg Total Cannabinoids per bottle

366mg THC & 66mg CBD per bottle

12.2mg THC & 2.2mgCBD per serving

Suggested serving size: 1mL (30 servings / bottle)



Shake Well

Activation time: 30 minutes



Durban Poison: Ed Rosenthal picked up this landrace variety in Southern Africa in the 1970's. Sweet Earthy aroma.



*Do not operate a vehicle or machinery under the influence of this substance. For use only by adults 21 years of age and older. Keep out of reach of children*