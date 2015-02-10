OM Extracts
About this product
OM Extracts Winterized CO2 Oil is Full Extract Cannabis Oil (Raw CO2 FECO) that has been cold-filtered or “Winterized” to make it better for inhalation. We extract Cannabis at low temperatures with CO2 to preserve the scent, flavor, and effects of the original plant. Each batch contains the plant’s full spectrum of cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids with zero added substances.
Cream D' Mint
Grown By Old Gold Gardens
73.2% Total Cannabinoids
64.2% THC & 0.2% CBD
7.5% Terpenes
Top 4: β-Caryophyllene, α-Humulene, Limonene, Linalool
Cream D’ Mint: Cookies & Cream x Mint Chocolate Chip. With GSC lineage on both sides, the Durban flavor and OG Kush effects are profound. Bred by Exotic Genetix.
Packaged in a 1mL Glass Tank with 1.3Ω Ceramic Coil and Ceramic Mouthpiece
Do not operate a vehicle or machinery under the influence of this substance. For use only by adults 21 years of age and older. Keep out of reach of children.
Cream D' Mint
Grown By Old Gold Gardens
73.2% Total Cannabinoids
64.2% THC & 0.2% CBD
7.5% Terpenes
Top 4: β-Caryophyllene, α-Humulene, Limonene, Linalool
Cream D’ Mint: Cookies & Cream x Mint Chocolate Chip. With GSC lineage on both sides, the Durban flavor and OG Kush effects are profound. Bred by Exotic Genetix.
Packaged in a 1mL Glass Tank with 1.3Ω Ceramic Coil and Ceramic Mouthpiece
Do not operate a vehicle or machinery under the influence of this substance. For use only by adults 21 years of age and older. Keep out of reach of children.
Kosher Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
702 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
64% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
50% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
43% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
27% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
30% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
29% of people say it helps with insomnia
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!