About this product
OM Extracts Winterized CO2 Oil is Full Extract Cannabis Oil (Raw CO2 FECO) that has been cold-filtered or “Winterized” to make it better for inhalation. We extract Cannabis at low temperatures with CO2 to preserve the scent, flavor, and effects of the original plant. Each batch contains the plant’s full spectrum of cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids with zero added substances.
Best smoked vaped or dabbed at low temperatures. This Winterized Dripper can also be used to make edibles!
Special Sauce 12:1
72.5% Total Cannabinoids
4.6% THC & 56.5% CBD
2.7% Terpenes
Top 4: β-Caryophyllene, α-Bisabolol, α-Humulene, β-Myrcene
Special Sauce: Special Sauce x Early Resin Berry. This is breeder Oregon CBD's "flagship line, containing exotic astringent berry smells." High levels of Cannabinoids and Terpenes in this pure hemp varietal.
Packaged in a 1mL Glass Luer Lock Dripper with 0.01mL dosage lines, chlorobutyl rubber stopper, with an optional stainless steel tip.
Do not operate a vehicle or machinery under the influence of this substance. For use only by adults 21 years of age and older. Keep out of reach of children.
About this strain
Special Sauce
Bred by Oregon CBD, this CBD version of Special Sauce is their flagship line that crosses Special Sauce with Early Resin Berry. It’s an industrial hemp strain noted for astringent berry smells, pink stigmas, and a high oil return. Buds may be small but are well worth the quality sweet and hoppy aromas and earthy berry flavor.
Special Sauce effects
Reported by real people like you
30 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
83% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
33% of people report feeling sleepy
Dizzy
10% of people report feeling dizzy
Paranoid
10% of people report feeling paranoid
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxiety
53% of people say it helps with anxiety
Insomnia
30% of people say it helps with insomnia
Stress
30% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
1% | low
CBD Strength
13% | medium
About this brand
OM Extracts
Using medical-grade technology and state of the art processing equipment, OM Extracts formulates Mindful Medicine for the people. Our finished refined oil and the hardware we offer are professional, discrete and powerful.
We believe that full-spectrum plant medicine is best, so we do not adulterate our products: we never add extra terpenes, essential oils, propylene glycol or any other substances. We offer pure, clean Mindful Medicine.
Contact OM Extracts info@omextracts.com
Awards:
2016 Oregon Dope Cup – Best Wax 1st Place and 2nd Place
2016 Oregon Dope Industry Awards – Best Processor 1st Place
2015 Oregon Concentrate Challenge – Best PHO 2nd Place
2015 Oregon Dope Cup – Best THC CO2 1st Place , Best CBD CO2 2nd Place
