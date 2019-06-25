About this product

OM Extracts Winterized CO2 Oil is Full Extract Cannabis Oil (Raw CO2 FECO) that has been cold-filtered or “Winterized” to make it better for inhalation. We extract Cannabis at low temperatures with CO2 to preserve the scent, flavor, and effects of the original plant. Each batch contains the plant’s full spectrum of cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids with zero added substances.



Best smoked vaped or dabbed at low temperatures. This Winterized Dripper can also be used to make edibles!



Special Sauce 12:1

72.5% Total Cannabinoids

4.6% THC & 56.5% CBD

2.7% Terpenes

Top 4: β-Caryophyllene, α-Bisabolol, α-Humulene, β-Myrcene



Special Sauce: Special Sauce x Early Resin Berry. This is breeder Oregon CBD's "flagship line, containing exotic astringent berry smells." High levels of Cannabinoids and Terpenes in this pure hemp varietal.



Packaged in a 1mL Glass Luer Lock Dripper with 0.01mL dosage lines, chlorobutyl rubber stopper, with an optional stainless steel tip.



Do not operate a vehicle or machinery under the influence of this substance. For use only by adults 21 years of age and older. Keep out of reach of children.