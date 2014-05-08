OM Extracts
We extract Cannabis at low temperatures with CO2 to preserve the scent, flavor, and effects of the original plant. Each batch contains the plant’s full spectrum of cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids including rare molecules like CBDA, CBC, CBG, Terpinolene, Guaiol, Farnesene, THCV, and more. RAW CO2 FECO is unfiltered, containing naturally occurring Cannabis fats and lipids that aid the body’s absorption and help the experience last longer. Best absorbed under the tongue, with food, drink, topically, in capsule, or suppository. Packaged in a 1mL Plastic Syringe.
Rogue Blue Cheese
Grown by Old Gold Gardens
549 mg Total Cannabinoids
450.9 mg THC & 27.7mg CBD
7% Terpenes
Top 4: β-Caryophyllene, α-Humulene, α-Bisabolol, Limonene
Rogue Blue Cheese: One of the Rogue Valley Appellation’s premier breeders crossed Blue Cheese (U.K. Cheese and Blueberry) x Applegate Hornblower. Skunky and sweet flavors rise up, with a heavily sedating effect. Bred by Massive Seeds.
Packaged in a 1mL Plastic Syringe with 0.01 Dosage Lines
Suggested serving size: .01mL
(100 servings /container)
Activation time: up to 2 hours
For more information, Test Results, Cannabinoid & Terpene Profiles visit www.OMEXTRACTS.com
Do not operate a vehicle or machinery under the influence of this substance. For use only by adults 21 years of age and older. Keep out of reach of children
Blue Cheese effects
Reported by real people like you
1,915 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
59% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
35% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
34% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
39% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
29% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
