We extract Cannabis at low temperatures with CO2 to preserve the scent, flavor, and effects of the original plant. Each batch contains the plant’s full spectrum of cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids including rare molecules like CBDA, CBC, CBG, Terpinolene, Guaiol, Farnesene, THCV, and more. RAW CO2 FECO is unfiltered, containing naturally occurring Cannabis fats and lipids that aid the body’s absorption and help the experience last longer. Best absorbed under the tongue, with food, drink, topically, in capsule, or suppository. Packaged in a 1mL Plastic Syringe.



Rogue Blue Cheese

Grown by Old Gold Gardens

549 mg Total Cannabinoids

450.9 mg THC & 27.7mg CBD

7% Terpenes

Top 4: β-Caryophyllene, α-Humulene, α-Bisabolol, Limonene



Rogue Blue Cheese: One of the Rogue Valley Appellation’s premier breeders crossed Blue Cheese (U.K. Cheese and Blueberry) x Applegate Hornblower. Skunky and sweet flavors rise up, with a heavily sedating effect. Bred by Massive Seeds.



Packaged in a 1mL Plastic Syringe with 0.01 Dosage Lines

Suggested serving size: .01mL

(100 servings /container)

Activation time: up to 2 hours



Do not operate a vehicle or machinery under the influence of this substance. For use only by adults 21 years of age and older. Keep out of reach of children