Sour Space Candy 19:1 Winterized CO2 Vape Cart
by OM Extracts
HybridTHC 1%CBD 16%
OM Extracts Winterized CO2 Oil is Full Extract Cannabis Oil (Raw CO2 FECO) that has been cold-filtered or “Winterized” to make it better for inhalation. We extract Cannabis at low temperatures with CO2 to preserve the scent, flavor, and effects of the original plant. Each batch contains the plant’s full spectrum of cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids with zero added substances.
Sour Space Candy 19:1
67.9% Total Cannabinoids
3.1% THC & 57.3% CBD
2.3% Terpenes
Top 4: β-Caryophyllene, α-Bisabolol, Guaiol, α-Humulene
Sour Space Candy: Sour Tsunami x Early Resin Berry, with more gas, chem, and OG aromas than any other Hemp variety. Bred by Oregon CBD.
Packaged in a 1mL Glass Tank with 1.3Ω Ceramic Coil and Ceramic Mouthpiece
Do not operate a vehicle or machinery under the influence of this substance. For use only by adults 21 years of age and older. Keep out of reach of children.
About this strain
Bred by Oregon CBD, Sour Space Candy is a CBD-dominant cultivar that crosses Sour Tsunami with Early Resin Berry. The CBD-heavy Sour Tsunami grows strong and has a flavor profile similar to GG4 and Sour Diesel, while the Early Resin Berry brings even more sour flavors to the mix. Dense buds are multicolored, showing purple, orange, and green hues. With Sour Space Candy’s enticing terpene profile, this might be your new favorite CBD strain.
Sour Space Candy effects
Reported by real people like you
42 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
73% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
69% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
64% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
4% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
2% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
42% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
21% of people say it helps with insomnia
THC Strength
1% | low
CBD Strength
16% | medium-high
About this brand
OM Extracts
Using medical-grade technology and state of the art processing equipment, OM Extracts formulates Mindful Medicine for the people. Our finished refined oil and the hardware we offer are professional, discrete and powerful.
We believe that full-spectrum plant medicine is best, so we do not adulterate our products: we never add extra terpenes, essential oils, propylene glycol or any other substances. We offer pure, clean Mindful Medicine.
Contact OM Extracts info@omextracts.com
Awards:
2016 Oregon Dope Cup – Best Wax 1st Place and 2nd Place
2016 Oregon Dope Industry Awards – Best Processor 1st Place
2015 Oregon Concentrate Challenge – Best PHO 2nd Place
2015 Oregon Dope Cup – Best THC CO2 1st Place , Best CBD CO2 2nd Place
