OM Extracts Adjustable Vape Batteries come in two designs: Purple and White.



Fits all 510 thread cartridges.



To Turn Battery ON and OFF: 5 clicks - Rainbow Light



Preheat On: 2 clicks - Rainbow Light - 1.8V Warm Oil for 8 seconds with auto shut off



Change Voltage: 3 clicks

White Light - Low - 2.7V

Blue Light - Medium - 3.1V

Red Light - High - 3.6V



OM Extracts vape batteries are not compatible with 2.1 "fast chargers" or tobacco products.



If button is blinking, the battery is dead or not making a connection to the cartridge.