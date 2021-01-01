About this product
OM Extracts Adjustable Vape Batteries come in two designs: Purple and White.
Fits all 510 thread cartridges.
To Turn Battery ON and OFF: 5 clicks - Rainbow Light
Preheat On: 2 clicks - Rainbow Light - 1.8V Warm Oil for 8 seconds with auto shut off
Change Voltage: 3 clicks
White Light - Low - 2.7V
Blue Light - Medium - 3.1V
Red Light - High - 3.6V
OM Extracts vape batteries are not compatible with 2.1 "fast chargers" or tobacco products.
If button is blinking, the battery is dead or not making a connection to the cartridge.
About this brand
OM Extracts
Using medical-grade technology and state of the art processing equipment, OM Extracts formulates Mindful Medicine for the people. Our finished refined oil and the hardware we offer are professional, discrete and powerful.
We believe that full-spectrum plant medicine is best, so we do not adulterate our products: we never add extra terpenes, essential oils, propylene glycol or any other substances. We offer pure, clean Mindful Medicine.
Contact OM Extracts info@omextracts.com
Awards:
2016 Oregon Dope Cup – Best Wax 1st Place and 2nd Place
2016 Oregon Dope Industry Awards – Best Processor 1st Place
2015 Oregon Concentrate Challenge – Best PHO 2nd Place
2015 Oregon Dope Cup – Best THC CO2 1st Place , Best CBD CO2 2nd Place
