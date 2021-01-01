OM Extracts
About this product
Fits all 510 thread cartridges.
To Turn Battery ON and OFF: 5 clicks - Rainbow Light
Preheat On: 2 clicks - Rainbow Light - 1.8V Warm Oil for 8 seconds with auto shut off
Change Voltage: 3 clicks
White Light - Low - 2.7V
Blue Light - Medium - 3.1V
Red Light - High - 3.6V
OM Extracts vape batteries are not compatible with 2.1 "fast chargers" or tobacco products.
If button is blinking, the battery is dead or not making a connection to the cartridge.
