Logo for the brand OM Extracts

OM Extracts

OM Extracts Adjustable Vape Battery

About this product

Fits all 510 thread cartridges.

To Turn Battery ON and OFF: 5 clicks - Rainbow Light

Preheat On: 2 clicks - Rainbow Light - 1.8V Warm Oil for 8 seconds with auto shut off

Change Voltage: 3 clicks
White Light - Low - 2.7V
Blue Light - Medium - 3.1V
Red Light - High - 3.6V

OM Extracts vape batteries are not compatible with 2.1 "fast chargers" or tobacco products.

If button is blinking, the battery is dead or not making a connection to the cartridge.
