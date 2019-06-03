Sour Space Candy 19:1 Winterized CO2 Dripper
About this product
Best smoked vaped or dabbed at low temperatures. This Winterized Dripper can also be used to make edibles!
Sour Space Candy 19:1
67.9% Total Cannabinoids
3.1% THC & 57.3% CBD
2.3% Terpenes
Top 4: β-Caryophyllene, α-Bisabolol, Guaiol, α-Humulene
Sour Space Candy: Sour Tsunami x Early Resin Berry, with more gas, chem, and OG aromas than any other Hemp variety. Bred by Oregon CBD.
Packaged in a 1mL Glass Luer Lock Dripper with 0.01mL dosage lines, chlorobutyl rubber stopper, with an optional stainless steel tip.
Do not operate a vehicle or machinery under the influence of this substance. For use only by adults 21 years of age and older. Keep out of reach of children.
About this strain
Bred by Oregon CBD, Sour Space Candy is a CBD-dominant cultivar that crosses Sour Tsunami with Early Resin Berry. The CBD-heavy Sour Tsunami grows strong and has a flavor profile similar to GG4 and Sour Diesel, while the Early Resin Berry brings even more sour flavors to the mix. Dense buds are multicolored, showing purple, orange, and green hues. With Sour Space Candy’s enticing terpene profile, this might be your new favorite CBD strain.
Sour Space Candy effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
We believe that full-spectrum plant medicine is best, so we do not adulterate our products: we never add extra terpenes, essential oils, propylene glycol or any other substances. We offer pure, clean Mindful Medicine.
Contact OM Extracts info@omextracts.com
Awards:
2016 Oregon Dope Cup – Best Wax 1st Place and 2nd Place
2016 Oregon Dope Industry Awards – Best Processor 1st Place
2015 Oregon Concentrate Challenge – Best PHO 2nd Place
2015 Oregon Dope Cup – Best THC CO2 1st Place , Best CBD CO2 2nd Place