Full Spectrum Raw CO2 Oil FECO (Full Extract Cannabis Oil) Combined with Organic MCT Coconut Oil. This Tincture is Alcohol-Free. Best absorbed directly under the tongue, eaten with food/drink, applied topically, or in capsule/suppository.



Special Sauce 4:1

711mg Total Cannabinoids per bottle

131.1mg THC & 500.4mg CBD per bottle



Suggested serving size: 1mL (30 servings / bottle)

4.3mg THC & 16.6mg CBD per serving



Shake Well

Activation time: 30 minutes



Special Sauce x Early Resin Berry. This Oregon CBD's flagship line, containing exotic astringent berry smells.



For more information visit www.OMEXTRACTS.com



*Do not operate a vehicle or machinery under the influence of this substance. For use only by adults 21 years of age and older.