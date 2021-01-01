About this product

We extract Cannabis at low temperatures with CO2 to preserve the scent, flavor, and effects of the original plant. Each batch contains the plant’s full spectrum of cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids including rare molecules like CBDA, CBC, CBG, Terpinolene, Guaiol, Farnesene, THCV, and more. RAW CO2 FECO is unfiltered, containing naturally occurring Cannabis fats and lipids that aid the body’s absorption and help the experience last longer. Best absorbed under the tongue, with food, drink, topically, in capsule, or suppository.



Wizard Fruit + High Voltage

Grown by Green Source Gardens

580mg Total Cannabinoids

487mg THC & 24mg CBD

12.14% Terpenes

Top 4: β-Caryophyllene, α-Pinene, β-Myrcene, Limonene



Wizard Fruit + High Voltage: Wizard Fruit (Wonder Goo x Cosmic Fruit) mixed with High Voltage (Voltron x High Lama), both bred by GSG. High Voltage’s effect is earthy and robust, while Wizard Fruit is sweet and balanced. This blend offers a grounding clarity in the lineage of Williams Wonder, a classic old-school Oregon variety.



Packaged in a 1mL Plastic Syringe with 0.01 Dosage Lines

Suggested serving size: .01mL

(100 servings /container)

Activation time: up to 2 hours



For more information, Test Results, Cannabinoid & Terpene Profiles visit www.OMEXTRACTS.com



Do not operate a vehicle or machinery under the influence of this substance. For use only by adults 21 years of age and older. Keep out of reach of children.