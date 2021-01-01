Omax® Health CBD
CryoFreeze CBD Rapid Relief Drops
About this product
CryoFreeze CBD Rapid Relief Drops are a triple-action inflammation support blend containing 500 mg of Broad-Spectrum CBD Oil with Beta-Caryophyllene and Tumeric Root. The triple-action formula provides powerful inflammation relief while supporting joints and muscles, so you rest more comfortably and recover faster. The drops are blended in a liquid coconut (MCT) oil base with a light cinnamon flavor. 500 mg CBD per bottle.
