Omax CryoFreeze CBD Pain Relief Roll-On deeply penetrates aching joints, muscles and injuries with intensely cooling Menthol and CBD. The cryotherapy formula instantly ices-out the pain with 10 natural pain-relief ingredients that block pain receptors, reduce inflammation, and improve muscle & joint flexibility. Get pain relief instantly while improving recovery. Use LEAFLY at checkout for 20% off your first bottle.
Omax® Health develops premium quality, pure, and potent CBD based nutraceuticals and healthcare products to help consumers live life to the max. Since 2008, athletes, doctors and wellness obsessed consumers have relied on our products for their efficacy and therapeutic results. All CBD products go through a rigorous process of testing and quality control.