About this product

Omax MAX SLEEP is patent-pending blend of three ingredients: Full-spectrum Hemp oil CBD (5 mg per capsule), Omega-3, AlphaWave® L-Theanine and Lemon Balm. The synergistic ingredients help maximize support to the endocannabinoid system without negative sedation effects, allowing it to be effective for relaxation and night time sleep. The formula was developed to help relax the body and mind, restore optimal sleep quality, relieve anxious nerves and provide an overall sense of well-being. Every batch is tested twice by independent laboratories to ensure no pesticides, heavy metals, dioxins, or PCBs. CBD affects the body's endocannabinoid system which is tasked with regulating a wide variety of functions including mood, sleep, hormone production, nervous and immune system responses. Unlike other CBD products, MAX SLEEP secret is the patent-pending blend of three therapeutic ingredients, that puts your body in the ultimate bliss zone, with zero percent THC and no high!



Omax MAX SLEEP delivers the ultimate power-trio of clinically researched ingredients to support mind and body wellness. Contains a patent-pending blend of pharmaceutical strength ingredients, including:



Full-Spectrum Hemp Oil

Our full spectrum hemp oil contains 5 mg of phytocannabinoids in each dose, super critical distilled from the stalk & stems of European hemp. Combining our CBD with Omega-3s help improve bio-availability and the synergistic properties of all ingredients.



Omega 3

Highly concentrated omega 3s from sustainably sourced anchovies and sardines, support optimal inflammatory response, for healthy joints, heart, mood and mind.



AlphaWave L-Theanine

Highly purified amino acids, found in green tea leaves, act as an effective natural relaxant, stimulating alpha waves in the brain.