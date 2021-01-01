About this product
OME 100% Natural Pre-rolls with slow and smooth and slow burn now available in New Honey flavor.
Long Lasting Burn effect
Slow and Smooth Burn
All-Natural Best experience for relaxation
What It includes: 15 Packs of 3 Wraps with 1 stick in each pack
Total 45 rolls and 15 stick for your convenience
Just Pack and Smoke All Easy Process
About this brand
OME Leaf Palms
OME leaf palms 🌴 offer hand-rolled natural leaves for those looking for the slowest and smoothest burning smoke with amazing natural terpenes-infused flavors.
The Palm Leaf Wraps Can Be classified as Natural Alternative from Regular Blunt Wraps, Palm leaf wraps are Natural Zero Tobacco Slow Burning Blunt wraps. 🌴
The Palm leaf wraps come with natural terpene Infused flavors offering from Blueberry to sweet amazing Honey and many more for the thrill, no need to pop or squeeze, just pack and enjoy the juicy flavors fully. 🌴
The Natural Corn Husk Filter 🌽 will be one of the best filter tips you have ever used giving it the cool smoke pulls as the leaves smell amazing with the Exciting Flavors, it will also help to make sure no loose herbs will fall through, So The customers can just pack and Enjoy. 🌴
