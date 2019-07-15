About this product
This cartridge works well for those who desire pain relief but still need to be on top of their mental game throughout the day. A tasty cartridge, sweet, berry flavors shine through with Blue Dream.
About this strain
Infusing CBD genetics into one of the most popular strains, Humboldt Seed Organization crossed Blue Dream with California Orange CBD. Mixing the euphoric high that’s adored by Blue Dream fans with a heavy dose of CBD makes this a wonderful therapeutic strain. Buds grow large with beautiful purple hues and the flavor is sweet with citrus and notes of pepper. This strain is great for Blue Dream lovers looking to explore the benefits of CBD.
Blue Dream CBD effects
Uplifted
57% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
57% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
47% of people report feeling relaxed
Headache
10% of people report feeling headache
Dry mouth
5% of people report feeling dry mouth
Stress
42% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
36% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
31% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
10% | medium-low
CBD Strength
6% | medium-low
About this brand
OMID Holdings Inc.
OMID Holdings, Inc. is a publicly-traded (OTC Pink: OMID) Florida corporation which focuses on developing and manufacturing various health and wellness products at its FDA-registered manufacturing facility in Phillipsburg, NJ. With a diverse portfolio of product types, OMID specializes in formulations which contain cannabis extracts as well as other herbal ingredients. The company objective is to provide quality, integrity, and value with notable consumer benefits derived from all of its finished goods.