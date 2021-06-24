About this product

Be a kid again with our fun CBD Gummy Bears for desert and a blissful night sleep. Sweet, tasty flavors fill our delicious sugary coated bears. Each jar of Naturally Peaked gummies contain 750 MG of sun grown organically and third party lab tested CBD. Approximately 60 gummies per container at 12 MG of CBD & 2 MG of Melatonin per gummy.



Suggested Use:

Take 1-2 gummies per day, preferably at evening time. Repeat as needed but please note, it is very uncommon for someone to exceed 4 gummies in a 24 hour period.