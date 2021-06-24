About this product

Perfectly ripe peaches coated in sweet, shimmering sugar, our CBD Peach Gummy Rings are the perfect evening treat. Filled with wonderful peach flavors and sweetness. Approximately 20 gummies per container at 37.5 MG of CBD plus 2 MG of Melatonin per gummy. 750M MG of CBD per order.



Suggested Use:

Take 1-2 gummies per day, preferably at evening time. Repeat as needed but please note, it is very uncommon for someone to exceed 4 gummies in a 24 hour period.