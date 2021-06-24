About this product
Perfectly ripe peaches coated in sweet, shimmering sugar, our CBD Peach Gummy Rings are the perfect evening treat. Filled with wonderful peach flavors and sweetness. Approximately 20 gummies per container at 37.5 MG of CBD plus 2 MG of Melatonin per gummy. 750M MG of CBD per order.
Suggested Use:
Take 1-2 gummies per day, preferably at evening time. Repeat as needed but please note, it is very uncommon for someone to exceed 4 gummies in a 24 hour period.
Suggested Use:
Take 1-2 gummies per day, preferably at evening time. Repeat as needed but please note, it is very uncommon for someone to exceed 4 gummies in a 24 hour period.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
OMID Holdings Inc.
OMID Holdings, Inc. is a publicly-traded (OTC Pink: OMID) Florida corporation which focuses on developing and manufacturing various health and wellness products at its FDA-registered manufacturing facility in Phillipsburg, NJ. With a diverse portfolio of product types, OMID specializes in formulations which contain cannabis extracts as well as other herbal ingredients. The company objective is to provide quality, integrity, and value with notable consumer benefits derived from all of its finished goods.