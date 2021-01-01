About this product
TINCTURE 6000MG CBD FULL SPECTRUM
Like all of our products, we pride ourselves on the quality and value of our all-natural full-spectrum tinctures - they are truly second to none.
As a base, we use a raw hemp extract which is sourced domestically in Colorado (from organic-certified hemp farms) we have created a potent, effective product intended for those who seek to eliminate pain, reduce anxiety, and simply relax.
Each bottle contains the full ensemble of cannabinoids including: CBG, CBC, CBN, terpenes, flavenoids, a full 6000MG, and less than 0.3% THC to produce the colloquially-known entourage effect.
Our metered dropper and dosage guidelines are intended to eliminate the guess-work and make our tinctures ideal for anyone seeking to achieve reliable and repeatable results at an unbeatable price.
We encourage you to live your best life - at your peak. Enjoy our Naturally Peaked Full-Spectrum Tinctures!
Like all of our products, we pride ourselves on the quality and value of our all-natural full-spectrum tinctures - they are truly second to none.
As a base, we use a raw hemp extract which is sourced domestically in Colorado (from organic-certified hemp farms) we have created a potent, effective product intended for those who seek to eliminate pain, reduce anxiety, and simply relax.
Each bottle contains the full ensemble of cannabinoids including: CBG, CBC, CBN, terpenes, flavenoids, a full 6000MG, and less than 0.3% THC to produce the colloquially-known entourage effect.
Our metered dropper and dosage guidelines are intended to eliminate the guess-work and make our tinctures ideal for anyone seeking to achieve reliable and repeatable results at an unbeatable price.
We encourage you to live your best life - at your peak. Enjoy our Naturally Peaked Full-Spectrum Tinctures!
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
OMID Holdings Inc.
OMID Holdings, Inc. is a publicly-traded (OTC Pink: OMID) Florida corporation which focuses on developing and manufacturing various health and wellness products at its FDA-registered manufacturing facility in Phillipsburg, NJ. With a diverse portfolio of product types, OMID specializes in formulations which contain cannabis extracts as well as other herbal ingredients. The company objective is to provide quality, integrity, and value with notable consumer benefits derived from all of its finished goods.