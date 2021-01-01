Omm Remedies
Baba Salve
About this product
This blend of naturally derived essential oils and Earth butters combined with high quality, organic Cannabis R.S.O creates a healing salve which can be used as a remedy for :
*Migraines
*Menstural Cramps
*Deep Muscle Pain
*Joint Stiffness
*Arthritis
*Fibromyalgia
*Stress & Anxiety
*Inflammation & Swelling
*Bug Bites
*Minor Burns
*Minor Abrasions
*Eczema
