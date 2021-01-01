Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Omm Remedies

Omm Remedies

Baba Salve

Product rating:

About this product

This blend of naturally derived essential oils and Earth butters combined with high quality, organic Cannabis R.S.O creates a healing salve which can be used as a remedy for :
*Migraines
*Menstural Cramps
*Deep Muscle Pain
*Joint Stiffness
*Arthritis
*Fibromyalgia
*Stress & Anxiety
*Inflammation & Swelling
*Bug Bites
*Minor Burns
*Minor Abrasions
*Eczema
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!