Omm Remedies

Creating Alternative Healing That Includes Mind, Body & Soul

Omm remedies
Baba Salve
Moksha Pain Relief Spray
Nirvana Body Treatment Oil
About Omm Remedies

All Omm remedies products contain high quality organic ingredients, purpose built for individuals seeking simple and effective skin care. Omm remedies is passionate about what goes into our products by infusing high quality, organic whole flower Cannabis and wildcrafted essential oils. We extract the desired Cannabanoids in a unique and highly effective process known as Rick Simpson Oil. Known benefits to R.S.O are: * Attacks Cancer Cells * Chronic Pain * Inflammation * Neuropathic Pain * Gout * Eczema * Psoriasis * Fibromyalgia * Arthritis * Migraines And many more.

Balms

Lubricants & oils

Sprays

Available in

United States, California