Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Omm Remedies

Omm Remedies

Nirvana Body Treatment Oil

About this product

A healing and nourishing blend of meditative and uplifting floral essential oils combined with high quality organic Cannabis R.S.O designed for:
* Hydration & Revitalization of Skin
* Skin Cell Regeneration
* Circulation Increase
* Inflammation Reduction
* Deep Tissue Massage
* Aromatherapy
* Visibility Reduction of Scaring & Stretch
Marks

Also try addind Nirvana Body Treatment Oil to :
* Diffuser
* Daily Moisturizer Lotion
* Shampoo
* Bath
* Foot Soak
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!