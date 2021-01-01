Omm Remedies
Nirvana Body Treatment Oil
About this product
A healing and nourishing blend of meditative and uplifting floral essential oils combined with high quality organic Cannabis R.S.O designed for:
* Hydration & Revitalization of Skin
* Skin Cell Regeneration
* Circulation Increase
* Inflammation Reduction
* Deep Tissue Massage
* Aromatherapy
* Visibility Reduction of Scaring & Stretch
Marks
Also try addind Nirvana Body Treatment Oil to :
* Diffuser
* Daily Moisturizer Lotion
* Shampoo
* Bath
* Foot Soak
* Hydration & Revitalization of Skin
* Skin Cell Regeneration
* Circulation Increase
* Inflammation Reduction
* Deep Tissue Massage
* Aromatherapy
* Visibility Reduction of Scaring & Stretch
Marks
Also try addind Nirvana Body Treatment Oil to :
* Diffuser
* Daily Moisturizer Lotion
* Shampoo
* Bath
* Foot Soak
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!