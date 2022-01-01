Omura’s technology platform was created to make whole flower consumption more convenient and approachable to newcomers and experienced users alike. With it's sleek design and use of pre-filled and disposable flower sticks, Omura removes the headache of cleaning, grinding, and packing your vaporizer making it the cleanest whole flower vaping experience on the market. Simply insert, and go.



• Only 100% whole flower buds in every stick

• No fillers, chemicals, or additives

• Minimal vapor, with no burning, smoke or ash

• Compatible flower sticks are biodegradable



Omura flower sticks are filled by some of California's most prominent cultivators and can currently be found in select dispensaries across California. Full Spectrum CBD Whole Flower sticks sold separately online.