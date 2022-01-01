Sour Diesel Lemon Kush is a perfect hybrid strain to enjoy anytime during the day. Its high is clear, motivating and long-lasting. SDLK is also commonly used amongst medical patients to relieve anxiety, depression, stress and chronic fatigue.



Details:

• Hybrid

• THC: 24%

• 2g Flower Pack

• 12 Sticks each (0.17g/stick)

• Compatible with the Omura vaporizer



About Omura:

Omura’s technology platform was created to make whole flower consumption more convenient and approachable to newcomers and experienced users alike. With it's sleek design and use of pre-filled and disposable flower sticks, Omura removes the headache of cleaning, grinding, and packing your vaporizer making it the cleanest whole flower vaping experience on the market. Simply insert, and go.



• Only 100% whole flower buds in every stick

• No fillers, chemicals, or additives

• Minimal vapor, with no burning, smoke or ash

• Compatible flower sticks are biodegradable



Omura flower sticks are filled by some of California's most prominent cultivators and can currently be found in select dispensaries across California. Full Spectrum Hemp CBD Whole Flower sticks sold separately online.



About Humboldt's Finest:

First, and most importantly, we’re three family farmers who are ambassadors and advocates for the small independent cannabis growers of Humboldt County, California.

For decades, we’ve reaped our harvests in the shadows of the tallest trees on Earth and lived among the largest old-growth redwoods forests in the world. The soil here is rich, the water is pure, and the moist coastal air comes together to provide optimal microclimates for growing Cannabis. We utilize the full power of the sun and grow our plants under natural sunlight in protective greenhouses.

Humboldt's Finest is 100% farmer-owned, utilizes sustainable farming practices, and produces handcrafted cannabis of the highest grade and quality.

We use part of our proceeds to protect our local community, our local environment, and the original cannabis culture of Humboldt County.

We welcome you to the Humboldt’s Finest family.