About this product

Say hello to the easiest way to vape whole flower!



The new Omura Series X is designed to bring the ease of oil vapes to whole flower with specially designed Omura Flowersticks.



The Series X uses a convection oven with “heat-not-burn” technology to gently heat the whole flower through a heat curve. Giving you the perfect social high. For a more intense effect, layer flowersticks. Each flowerstick is filled with a precise dose of 0.145g for a controlled, social high.