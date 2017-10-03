About this strain
Ayahuasca Purple
Ayahuasca Purple by Barney’s Farm is a deeply relaxing indica-dominant cross of Master Kush and Red River Delta. The primary aromas are unique, expressing hints of hazelnut and papaya. This indica-dominant strain develops deep purple foliage and is sensitive to overfeeding. Enjoy Ayahuasca Purple at the end of the day to maximize its relaxing, full-body effects.
Ayahuasca Purple effects
Reported by real people like you
71 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
87% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
59% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
46% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
28% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
32% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
30% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
29% of people say it helps with insomnia
