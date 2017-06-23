ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

4.3 1719 reviews

Master Kush

aka High Rise, Grandmaster Kush

Master Kush is a popular indica cross from two landrace strains from different parts of the Hindu Kush region by the Dutch White Label Seed Company in Amsterdam. The plant produces a subtle earthy, citrus smell with a hint of incense, which is often described as a vintage flavor. The taste of Master Kush is reminiscent of the famous hard-rubbed charas hash. This strain holds a superb balance of full-body relaxation without mind-numbing effects. Instead, Master Kush offers a sharpened sensory awareness that can bring out the best of any activity.

Effects

Show all

1202 people reported 9348 effects
Relaxed 64%
Happy 51%
Euphoric 50%
Sleepy 39%
Uplifted 36%
Stress 41%
Pain 33%
Anxiety 33%
Insomnia 27%
Depression 24%
Dry mouth 35%
Dry eyes 22%
Dizzy 7%
Paranoid 7%
Headache 3%

Lineage

Strain parent
Hindu Kush
parent
Strain
Master Kush
First strain child
Rockstar Master Kush
child
Second strain child
Iceberg
child

Grow info

indica
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

