Logo for the brand One Love CBD

One Love CBD

1500mg Full Spectrum CBD Topical Balm

About this product

1500mg "Full Spectrum" Topical Balm.

*Made in the Colorado by Folium Biosciences for One Love CBD

Ingredients: Medium Chain Triglycerides (MCT), Beeswax, Eucalyptus Oil, Lavender Oil, Industrial Hemp and Full Spectrum Hemp Oil.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!