 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Brands
  3. One Love CBD
One Love CBD Cover Photo

One Love CBD

Your Gateway to Better Health!

Our full line of One Love CBD tinctures in 250mg, 500mg, and 1000mg
Our full line of One Love CBD tinctures in 250mg, 500mg, and 1000mg

About One Love CBD

One Love CBD - www.onelovecbd.com * ORDER ONLINE: vincenzo@onelovecbd.com -All natural, raw, with no additives or preservatives -Made from non-GMO hemp plants grown in Colorado, by Folium Biosciences -100% Organic Hemp; NO herbicides, pesticides, or chemical fertilizers used Our One Love CBD oil is a whole-plant extract containing a full spectrum of naturally occurring synergistic cannabinoids and terpenes. We will deliver ONLY the highest quality products in their most pure and natural form. Ingredients: Grape Seed, Peppermint Oil and Organic Grown Hemp. We offer a 250mg, 500mg and a 1000mg Tincture in peppermint flavor. Peace, Love and always... CBD! Vincenzo & Mollie (the owners) * ORDER ON LINE: www.onelovecbd.com