Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand One Love CBD

One Love CBD

1500mg Full Spectrum Tincture in peppermint

About this product

1500mg Full Spectrum Tincture in peppermint flavor.

*Contains 0.3% THC or less.

*Ingredients: PCR Hemp oil, MCT oil, Stevia, Peppermint oil.

*Made in Colorado at Folium Biosciences for One Love CBD.

*All natural, raw, with NO additives or preservatives -Made from non-GMO hemp plants grown in Colorado, by Folium Biosciences - NO herbicides, pesticides, or chemical fertilizers used.

Folium Biosciences passed the CDPHE’s inspection with a perfect score. We have also obtained through subsidiaries and ancillary companies: GMP Certification• GPP Certification• Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) licensing• EU Pharmaceutical Manufacturing licensing• Kosher and Halal certification• ISO Certified Clean Rooms for processing and R&D development.

We strive to reach the standards of FDA-approved pharmaceutical manufacturers.

Our One Love CBD "PCR Hemp oil" is a whole-plant extract containing a full spectrum of naturally occurring synergistic cannabinoids and terpenes. We will deliver ONLY the highest quality products in their most pure and natural form.

#CBD
#notallhempiscreatedequal

#truthinhemp

#yourgatewaytobetterhealth

#onelovecbd
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!