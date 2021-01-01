One Love CBD
1500mg Full Spectrum Tincture in peppermint
About this product
1500mg Full Spectrum Tincture in peppermint flavor.
*Contains 0.3% THC or less.
*Ingredients: PCR Hemp oil, MCT oil, Stevia, Peppermint oil.
*Made in Colorado at Folium Biosciences for One Love CBD.
*All natural, raw, with NO additives or preservatives -Made from non-GMO hemp plants grown in Colorado, by Folium Biosciences - NO herbicides, pesticides, or chemical fertilizers used.
Folium Biosciences passed the CDPHE’s inspection with a perfect score. We have also obtained through subsidiaries and ancillary companies: GMP Certification• GPP Certification• Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) licensing• EU Pharmaceutical Manufacturing licensing• Kosher and Halal certification• ISO Certified Clean Rooms for processing and R&D development.
We strive to reach the standards of FDA-approved pharmaceutical manufacturers.
Our One Love CBD "PCR Hemp oil" is a whole-plant extract containing a full spectrum of naturally occurring synergistic cannabinoids and terpenes. We will deliver ONLY the highest quality products in their most pure and natural form.
#CBD
#notallhempiscreatedequal
#truthinhemp
#yourgatewaytobetterhealth
#onelovecbd
*Contains 0.3% THC or less.
*Ingredients: PCR Hemp oil, MCT oil, Stevia, Peppermint oil.
*Made in Colorado at Folium Biosciences for One Love CBD.
*All natural, raw, with NO additives or preservatives -Made from non-GMO hemp plants grown in Colorado, by Folium Biosciences - NO herbicides, pesticides, or chemical fertilizers used.
Folium Biosciences passed the CDPHE’s inspection with a perfect score. We have also obtained through subsidiaries and ancillary companies: GMP Certification• GPP Certification• Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) licensing• EU Pharmaceutical Manufacturing licensing• Kosher and Halal certification• ISO Certified Clean Rooms for processing and R&D development.
We strive to reach the standards of FDA-approved pharmaceutical manufacturers.
Our One Love CBD "PCR Hemp oil" is a whole-plant extract containing a full spectrum of naturally occurring synergistic cannabinoids and terpenes. We will deliver ONLY the highest quality products in their most pure and natural form.
#CBD
#notallhempiscreatedequal
#truthinhemp
#yourgatewaytobetterhealth
#onelovecbd
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!