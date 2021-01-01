About this product

1500mg Full Spectrum Tincture in peppermint flavor.



*Contains 0.3% THC or less.



*Ingredients: PCR Hemp oil, MCT oil, Stevia, Peppermint oil.



*Made in Colorado at Folium Biosciences for One Love CBD.



*All natural, raw, with NO additives or preservatives -Made from non-GMO hemp plants grown in Colorado, by Folium Biosciences - NO herbicides, pesticides, or chemical fertilizers used.



Folium Biosciences passed the CDPHE’s inspection with a perfect score. We have also obtained through subsidiaries and ancillary companies: GMP Certification• GPP Certification• Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) licensing• EU Pharmaceutical Manufacturing licensing• Kosher and Halal certification• ISO Certified Clean Rooms for processing and R&D development.



We strive to reach the standards of FDA-approved pharmaceutical manufacturers.



Our One Love CBD "PCR Hemp oil" is a whole-plant extract containing a full spectrum of naturally occurring synergistic cannabinoids and terpenes. We will deliver ONLY the highest quality products in their most pure and natural form.



#CBD

#notallhempiscreatedequal



#truthinhemp



#yourgatewaytobetterhealth



#onelovecbd