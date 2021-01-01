About this product

No secrets here, this water-resistant, non-stick container will keep all your waxes and oils safe from the elements. Use one at a time, or use them all, this set of five containers is washable and reusable, and the snap lid won’t leave your stash out to dry. With three bright colors, and a glow-in-the-dark option, you’ll never lose sight of your concentrates. Even your stickiest concentrates will meet their match with our silicone set. Order your 5pk 5ml Silicone Containers here.



Available in glow in the dark, orange tie-dye, blue tie-dye, and yellow/blue tie-dye.



FEATURES

High Grade Non Stick Silicone

Glow in the Dark

Tie Dye

Reusable & Washable

Water Resistant

5ml