Ooze
5ml Silicone 5ct
About this product
No secrets here, this water-resistant, non-stick container will keep all your waxes and oils safe from the elements. Use one at a time, or use them all, this set of five containers is washable and reusable, and the snap lid won’t leave your stash out to dry. With three bright colors, and a glow-in-the-dark option, you’ll never lose sight of your concentrates. Even your stickiest concentrates will meet their match with our silicone set. Order your 5pk 5ml Silicone Containers here.
Available in glow in the dark, orange tie-dye, blue tie-dye, and yellow/blue tie-dye.
FEATURES
High Grade Non Stick Silicone
Glow in the Dark
Tie Dye
Reusable & Washable
Water Resistant
5ml
Available in glow in the dark, orange tie-dye, blue tie-dye, and yellow/blue tie-dye.
FEATURES
High Grade Non Stick Silicone
Glow in the Dark
Tie Dye
Reusable & Washable
Water Resistant
5ml
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!