About this product

Big things come in small packages, and the 650 Battery is no exception! Stylish and discreet, this battery can hold its own in both private and public use, and its sleek design maintains a low profile whether in use or stowed away. With two colors that’ll go with anything, and a 20-second auto-shut off to save you from distractions, your vape is in excellent hands. Smoking on the go has never looked so good!



FEATURES

Ooze 650 Grade A Battery

510 Thread, Voltage 3.7V

Available Colors: Black/Chrome

Matte Finish

2 Click Pre-Heat Mode

20sec Auto-Shut-Off 650 mAh Battery 3.7V

3.7V Standard Voltage

510 Thread

On/Off Function/Click 5 Times Fast

Over Charge Protection Chip

Charger NOT Included



Warranty DOES NOT apply to Ooze batteries at fault from use of NON Ooze CHARGER.

*USB Chargers must be used with Wall Plugs that are designed for USB Ports. Gaming devices, computers, and other electronics are not covered under warranty.