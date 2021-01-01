Ooze
650 Twist Battery
About this product
Don’t let its short stature fool you, this slender battery packs a punch. With adjustable voltage and a 20-second auto-shut off feature, your battery will be ready for anything. Sleek and discreet, the 650 Twist Battery is perfect for your on-the-go smoking companion, and with two colors to choose from, your style will never be in question.
FEATURES
Ooze 650 mAh Twist Grade A Battery
510 Thread, Variable Voltage 3.3V - 4.8V
Available Colors: Black/Chrome
Matte Finish
2 Click Pre-Heat Mode
20sec Auto-Shut-Off 650 mAh Battery 3.7V
3.3V - 4.8V Adjustable Voltage
510 Thread
On/Off Function/Click 5 Times Fast
Over Charge Protection Chip
Charger Not Included
Warranty DOES NOT apply to Ooze batteries at fault from use of NON Ooze CHARGER.
*USB Chargers must be used with Wall Plugs that are designed for USB Ports. Gaming devices, computers, and other electronics are not covered under warranty.
