About this product

Don’t let its short stature fool you, this slender battery packs a punch. With adjustable voltage and a 20-second auto-shut off feature, your battery will be ready for anything. Sleek and discreet, the 650 Twist Battery is perfect for your on-the-go smoking companion, and with two colors to choose from, your style will never be in question.



FEATURES

Ooze 650 mAh Twist Grade A Battery

510 Thread, Variable Voltage 3.3V - 4.8V

Available Colors: Black/Chrome

Matte Finish

2 Click Pre-Heat Mode

20sec Auto-Shut-Off 650 mAh Battery 3.7V

3.3V - 4.8V Adjustable Voltage

510 Thread

On/Off Function/Click 5 Times Fast

Over Charge Protection Chip

Charger Not Included



Warranty DOES NOT apply to Ooze batteries at fault from use of NON Ooze CHARGER.

*USB Chargers must be used with Wall Plugs that are designed for USB Ports. Gaming devices, computers, and other electronics are not covered under warranty.