Ooze
900 Battery
About this product
Every piece needs a powerful partner, and this battery will be yours. It fits perfectly in the palm of your hand or slides easily into your pocket and is discreet enough for the most public of use. With fast and efficient charge times, your 900 Battery will be ready to go whenever you are, and its 20-second auto-shut off feature will keep you in check. With these capabilities at this low price, the 900 Battery will no doubt be one for the everyday.
FEATURES
Ooze 900 Grade A Battery
510 Thread, Voltage 3.7V
Available Colors: Black/Chrome
Matte Finish
2 Click Pre-Heat Mode
20sec Auto-Shut-Off 900 mAh Battery 3.7V
3.7V Standard Voltage
510 Thread
On/Off Function/Click 5 Times Fast
Over Charge Protection Chip
Charger NOT Included
Warranty DOES NOT apply to Ooze batteries at fault from use of NON Ooze CHARGER.
*USB Chargers must be used with Wall Plugs that are designed for USB Ports. Gaming devices, computers, and other electronics are not covered under warranty.
FEATURES
Ooze 900 Grade A Battery
510 Thread, Voltage 3.7V
Available Colors: Black/Chrome
Matte Finish
2 Click Pre-Heat Mode
20sec Auto-Shut-Off 900 mAh Battery 3.7V
3.7V Standard Voltage
510 Thread
On/Off Function/Click 5 Times Fast
Over Charge Protection Chip
Charger NOT Included
Warranty DOES NOT apply to Ooze batteries at fault from use of NON Ooze CHARGER.
*USB Chargers must be used with Wall Plugs that are designed for USB Ports. Gaming devices, computers, and other electronics are not covered under warranty.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!