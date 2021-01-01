About this product

Every piece needs a powerful partner, and this battery will be yours. It fits perfectly in the palm of your hand or slides easily into your pocket and is discreet enough for the most public of use. With fast and efficient charge times, your 900 Battery will be ready to go whenever you are, and its 20-second auto-shut off feature will keep you in check. With these capabilities at this low price, the 900 Battery will no doubt be one for the everyday.



FEATURES

Ooze 900 Grade A Battery

510 Thread, Voltage 3.7V

Available Colors: Black/Chrome

Matte Finish

2 Click Pre-Heat Mode

20sec Auto-Shut-Off 900 mAh Battery 3.7V

3.7V Standard Voltage

510 Thread

On/Off Function/Click 5 Times Fast

Over Charge Protection Chip

Charger NOT Included



Warranty DOES NOT apply to Ooze batteries at fault from use of NON Ooze CHARGER.

*USB Chargers must be used with Wall Plugs that are designed for USB Ports. Gaming devices, computers, and other electronics are not covered under warranty.